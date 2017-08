NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors poured $2.5 billion into taxable bonds during the latest week, marking the third straight week of inflows for those products, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Stock funds recorded $1.4 billion in outflows during the week ended Wednesday. Those funds have recorded withdrawals in five of the last six weeks, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)