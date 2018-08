NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based taxable bond funds deposited $4.2 billion for the week ended Wednesday, the largest weekly inflow since April, according to Lipper data on Thursday.

U.S.-based corporate investment-grade bond funds brought in $2.8 billion, and high-yield bond funds attracted $828 million, Lipper said. (Reporting by James Thorne Editing by Tom Brown)