July 25 (Reuters) - U.S.-based equity funds posted more than $8.4 billion of cash withdrawals in the week ended Wednesday, following two weeks of inflows, according to Refinitiv’s Lipper.

The withdrawals came ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting. In the same week, U.S.-based money-market funds attracted $26 billion, their fifth consecutive week of inflows, Lipper said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan Editing by Leslie Adler)