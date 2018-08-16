Investors ditch domestic equity funds for 2nd straight week -Lipper

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $506 million from U.S.-based domestic equity funds for the week ended Wednesday, the second straight week of outflows, according to Lipper data on Thursday.

U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted $1.5 billion for the week, extending an inflow streak since March, Lipper said.

Emerging market equity funds based in the United States brought in cash for the fourth straight week, adding $223 million. (Reporting by James Thorne; editing by Diane Craft)