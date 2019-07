July 11 (Reuters) - U.S.-based money-market funds attracted about $28 billion in the week ended Wednesday, their largest weekly inflow since mid-May, as the S&P 500 Index rose above 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday.

It was money funds’ third consecutive week of cash inflows, according to data by Refinitiv’s Lipper. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Richard Chang)