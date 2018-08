NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Investors pumped $3.4 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week, adding to what has already been a strong year of sales for the funds, according to Lipper data on Thursday.

The bond funds have taken in $107 billion so far this year, according to the research service, and are on pace to mark a third straight year of positive sales despite concern about rising interest rates. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by James Dalgleish)