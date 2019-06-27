Bonds News
June 27, 2019 / 8:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Investors pour $6 bln into U.S.-based high-yield, investment-grade bond funds -Lipper

June 27 (Reuters) - Investors’ appetite for risk-taking was on display in the latest week, as U.S-based high-yield junk bond funds attracted more than $3 billion in the week ended Wednesday, their third consecutive week of inflows.

At the top of the credit spectrum, U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted over $3.2 billion in the same week, their fourth consecutive week of inflows, according to data released Thursday by Refinitiv’s Lipper. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan Editing by James Dalgleish)

