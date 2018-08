NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Investors withdrew $1 billion from U.S.-based government Treasury funds for the week ended Wednesday, the largest weekly outflow since April 2016, according to Lipper data on Thursday.

U.S.-based corporate investment-grade bond funds took in $1.2 billion for the week, adding to a streak of weekly inflows since March, Lipper data showed. (Reporting by James Thorne, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)