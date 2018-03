NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors pulled $9.8 billion from stocks during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, halting the investments’ budding momentum after last month’s selloff.

Taxable bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds recorded $898 million of withdrawals during the week, the research service’s data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)