Investors take 'Spring Break' from risk assets, pulling cash from junk-bond funds

April 25 (Reuters) - Investors took a break from their buying binge of risk assets in the week ended Wednesday, as U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds posted $520 million in cash withdrawals, according to Refinitiv’s Lipper research service data on Thursday.

U.S.-based equity mutual funds posted $3.64 billion of cash withdrawals in the week ended Wednesday, extending their weekly outflows since mid-February, Lipper said. And U.S.-based equity exchange-traded funds posted $3.68 billion of cash withdrawals in the week ended Wednesday, marking their first weekly outflow since late March, Lipper added. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)