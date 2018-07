(Repeats July 12 item to attach to corrected alerts. No change to text of story.)

July 12 (Reuters) - U.S.-based equity funds post $1.85 billion in outflows for the week ended Wednesday, the group’s sixth straight week of withdrawals, according to Lipper data on Thursday.

U.S.-based money market funds attracted $21 billion for the week ended Wednesday, the largest since early June. (Reporting by James Thorne)