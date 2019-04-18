Bonds News
Stock ETFs, corporate bonds and junk debt enjoy another week of inflows

April 18 (Reuters) - Investors’ appetite for risk was display yet again this week with huge cash inflows into U.S.-based stock exchange-traded funds, corporate bond funds and high-yield bond portfolios, according to Refinitiv’s Lipper research service data on Thursday.

U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted more than $2.3 billion in the week ended Wednesday, extending their weekly inflow streak since late January, Lipper said. U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds attracted more than $1.1 billion in the week ended Wednesday, marking their sixth consecutive week of inflows, Lipper added. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

