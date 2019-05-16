U.S.-based equity funds post $12.27 bln outflows amid U.S.-China trade tensions

May 16 (Reuters) - Investors rattled by lingering trade tensions between the United States and China pulled $12.27 billion from U.S.-based equity funds in the week ended Wednesday, according to data released by Refinitiv’s Lipper research service on Thursday.

It was the category’s fourth consecutive week of outflows, Lipper data showed. Investors sought shelter from plummeting equity markets earlier in the week and moved money into money funds.

U.S.-based money market funds attracted $14.49 billion in the week ended Wednesday, their fourth consecutive week of inflows, Lipper said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan Editing by James Dalgleish)