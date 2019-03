March 21 (Reuters) - U.S.-based equity funds attracted over $3.6 billion in the week ended Wednesday, their second straight week of inflows, according to Lipper data on Thursday, thanks to the Federal Reserve’s dovish stance on tightening interest rates.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds attracted roughly $6.6 billion in the week ended Wednesday, their second consecutive week of inflows, Lipper added. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan Editing by Susan Thomas)