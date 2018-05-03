FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 10:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S.-based government-Treasury funds post sixth straight week of inflows -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Investors took advantage of higher yields in the debt market as U.S.-based government-Treasury funds attracted $530 million of net new cash in the week ended Wednesday, marking the group’s sixth straight week of inflows, according to Lipper data on Thursday.

Further out in the credit quality spectrum, U.S.-based high-yield “junk” bond funds attracted inflows of $526 million in the week ended Wednesday, following the previous week’s outflows of $2.49 billion, according to Lipper. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

