Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds posted more than $4 billion of outflows in the week ended Wednesday, the largest weekly cash withdrawals since October 2018, according to Refinitiv’s Lipper data.

On the opposite end of the credit spectrum, safer U.S.-based money-market funds attracted $64.66 billion in the week ended Wednesday, the fifth largest weekly inflow on record since 1992, Lipper said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; editing by Diane Craft)