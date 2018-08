NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Investors poured $2 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, marking the largest deposits in four weeks, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Relatively low-risk money market funds recorded $6.4 billion in withdrawals over the same seven-day period through Wednesday, according to Lipper. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Phil Berlowitz)