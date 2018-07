July 19 (Reuters) - Investors deposited $5 billion into U.S.-based equity exchange-traded funds in the week ended Wednesday, July 18, following six straight weeks of withdrawals, according to Lipper data on Thursday.

U.S.-based money market funds posted $6.5 billion in outflows during the same period, after $21 billion in inflows the week prior. (Reporting by James Thorne Editing by Chris Reese)