NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Investors poured $2.6 billion into U.S.-based, short-term Treasury funds during the latest week, the most cash in 2-1/2 years, Lipper data showed on Friday.

The sales estimates for U.S. mutual funds and exchange-traded funds during the week ended November 21 show increased risk-aversion by investors. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)