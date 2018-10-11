FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 8:52 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

U.S. fund investors pull most cash since Feb from 'junk' bonds -Lipper

1 Min Read

    NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Investors slammed U.S.-based
high-yield "junk" bond funds with the largest withdrawals since
February, pulling $4.9 billion during the latest week, Lipper
data showed on Thursday.
    The research service's data covers mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the week through Oct. 10.
    The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week,
including mutual funds and ETFs:
 Sector                    Flow Chg  % Assets  Assets     Count
                           ($blns)             ($blns)    
 All Equity Funds          -2.615    -0.03     7,195.579  12,296
 Domestic Equities         -2.592    -0.05     5,146.757  8,719
 Non-Domestic Equities     -0.024    -0.00     2,048.821  3,577
 All Taxable Bond Funds    -5.993    -0.21     2,789.164  6,076
 All Money Market Funds    20.753    0.76      2,760.004  1,037
 All Municipal Bond Funds  -0.848    -0.20     423.716    1,434
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt
Editing by James Dalgleish)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
