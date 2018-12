NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Investors slammed U.S.-based stock funds with record withdrawals during the latest week, pulling $46 billion from the products during the seven days ended Dec. 12, Lipper said on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds posted $13.4 billion in withdrawals, the most since December 2015. Relatively low-risk money market funds pulled in $81 billion, also the most on records dating to 1992, the research service’s data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Leslie Adler)