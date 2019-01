NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors charged into high-yield “junk” bonds during the latest week, pouring $3.3 billion and the most cash into the market since late 2016, Lipper said on Thursday.

Energy sector stock funds recorded $1.3 billion in outflows in the same week, the largest withdrawals since October 2014, even as oil prices edged off 1-1/2-year lows they hit last month. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jonathan Oatis)