Bonds News
August 15, 2019 / 7:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Treasury, investment-grade and money funds attract $15 bln in risk-aversion week

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Investors rushed into their favorite safe-haven assets such as Treasuries, investment-grade corporate bonds and money markets funds in the latest week that was marked by rising tensions due to the U.S. trade war with China and a global economic slowdown.

U.S.-based money-market funds attracted roughly $10.6 billion of inflows in the week ended Wednesday, the second straight week of inflows, according Refinitiv’s Lipper on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
