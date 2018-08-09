FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
August 9, 2018 / 11:44 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Investors flock to U.S.-based investment-grade debt, junk bond funds -Lipper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds context, table, byline)
    By James Thorne
    NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based taxable
bond funds deposited $4.2 billion for the week ended on
Wednesday, the largest weekly inflow since April, according to
Lipper data on Thursday.
    Of that amount, fund investors put $2.8 billion into
U.S.-based corporate investment-grade bond funds, extending a
streak since March, and deposited $828 million into high-yield
bond funds, Lipper said.
    "Investors feel comfortable reaching for yield even though
spreads are tightening," said Tom Roseen, head of research
services at Thomson Reuters Lipper.
    Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at
NatAlliance Securities, told clients on Thursday that "in an
economy that is growing 3 to 4 percent, we think investment
grade debt is OK. Fair, not cheap."
    Fund investors also showed demand for safe-haven assets and
cash. U.S. Treasury funds took in $991 million, and money market
funds attracted more than $16.6 billion, which was the most in a
month.
    Despite the U.S. stock market's strong performance during
the week, domestic equity funds posted withdrawals of $2.5
billion, after three weeks of inflows, Lipper data showed.
    U.S.-based international equity funds attracted $1.5
billion, the most since April.
    "People were making a bet against domestic equity funds,"
Roseen said.
    The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week,
including mutual funds and ETFs:

 Sector              Flow Chg    Pct of     Assets    Count
                     ($ blns)    Assets    ($ blns)   
 All Equity Funds    -0.962     -0.01     7,572.185   12,344
 Domestic Equities   -2.486     -0.05     5,343.772   8,768
 Non-Domestic        1.524      0.07      2,228.413   3,576
 Equities                                             
 All Taxable Bond    4.156      0.15      2,811.532   6,093
 Funds                                                
 All Money Market    16.638     0.61      2,736.409   1,038
 Funds                                                
 All Municipal Bond  0.623      0.14      437.828     1,455
 Funds                                                
 
 (Reporting by James Thorne; editing by Tom Brown and Richard
Chang)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.