UPDATE 1-Investors flock to U.S.-based investment-grade debt, junk bond funds -Lipper

(Adds context, table, byline) By James Thorne NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based taxable bond funds deposited $4.2 billion for the week ended on Wednesday, the largest weekly inflow since April, according to Lipper data on Thursday. Of that amount, fund investors put $2.8 billion into U.S.-based corporate investment-grade bond funds, extending a streak since March, and deposited $828 million into high-yield bond funds, Lipper said. "Investors feel comfortable reaching for yield even though spreads are tightening," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Thomson Reuters Lipper. Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at NatAlliance Securities, told clients on Thursday that "in an economy that is growing 3 to 4 percent, we think investment grade debt is OK. Fair, not cheap." Fund investors also showed demand for safe-haven assets and cash. U.S. Treasury funds took in $991 million, and money market funds attracted more than $16.6 billion, which was the most in a month. Despite the U.S. stock market's strong performance during the week, domestic equity funds posted withdrawals of $2.5 billion, after three weeks of inflows, Lipper data showed. U.S.-based international equity funds attracted $1.5 billion, the most since April. "People were making a bet against domestic equity funds," Roseen said. The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and ETFs: Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count ($ blns) Assets ($ blns) All Equity Funds -0.962 -0.01 7,572.185 12,344 Domestic Equities -2.486 -0.05 5,343.772 8,768 Non-Domestic 1.524 0.07 2,228.413 3,576 Equities All Taxable Bond 4.156 0.15 2,811.532 6,093 Funds All Money Market 16.638 0.61 2,736.409 1,038 Funds All Municipal Bond 0.623 0.14 437.828 1,455 Funds (Reporting by James Thorne; editing by Tom Brown and Richard Chang)