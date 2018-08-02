FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
August 2, 2018 / 11:08 PM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Investors pull $1 billion from U.S. Treasury funds -Lipper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds byline, details, chart, quote)
    By James Thorne
    NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Investors withdrew $1 billion
from U.S. Treasury funds, the most since April 2016, as
longer-dated Treasury prices fell for the week ended Wednesday,
according to Lipper data.
    Fixed-income investors moved $1.2 billion into U.S. 
corporate investment-grade bond funds, adding to a streak of
weekly inflows since March, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
    Last week, U.S. Treasury yields rose in step with a jump in
their Japanese counterparts as a result of news reports that the
Bank of Japan would consider easing control of long-term bond
yields as a part of the broader plan to support its economy. 

    Within U.S.-based equity funds, investors added over $2
billion for the week, the most since May. The inflows stem from
exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which took in more than $5.9
billion, while U.S. equity mutual funds posted outflows of more
than $3.8 billion, according to Lipper data.   
    The technology sector attracted $520 million of inflows,
despite some high-profile earnings misses from companies such as
Facebook and Intel that weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

    "I don't think anyone expected that out of Facebook," said
Pat Keon, senior research analyst at Thomson Reuters Lipper.
    "But at least for now the impact from flows is muted."
    The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week,
including mutual funds and ETFs: 
 Sector                  Flow Chg    % Assets  Assets     Count
                         ($Bil)                ($Bil)     
 All Equity Funds        2.073       0.03      7,510.540  12,343
 Domestic Equities       2.846       0.05      5,276.358  8,771
 Non-Domestic Equities   -0.773      -0.03     2,234.183  3,572
 All Taxable Bond Funds  -1.646      -0.06     2,799.266  6,104
 All Money Market Funds  0.344       0.01      2,718.349  1,036
 All Municipal Bond      -0.368      -0.08     437.485    1,466
 Funds                                                    
 
 (Reporting by James Thorne, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Tom
Brown)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.