UPDATE 1-Investors see opportunity in emerging market funds -Lipper

(Adds byline, table; updates throughout) By James Thorne NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $506 million from U.S.-based domestic equity funds while showing an appetite for emerging market equities during the week ended Wednesday, according to Lipper data on Thursday. Emerging market equity funds based in the United States brought in cash for the fourth straight week, adding $223 million. Despite widespread concern that a currency crisis in Turkey might infect European banks and other emerging markets, “investors weren’t pulling the trigger,” said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Thomson Reuters Lipper. U.S.-based international equity funds saw demand slacken, posting $410 million in withdrawals. Investors overall were keen on putting money back into play amid the turmoil, withdrawing $2.2 billion from U.S.-based money market funds. U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted $1.5 billion for the week, extending an inflow streak since March, Lipper said. But investors in exchange-traded funds, who tend to trade shorter-term market moves, withdrew $434 million from the investment-grade category, the weakest demand since March. "These investors might be worried" about inflation, said Roseen. U.S. consumer prices rose in July, pointing to a steady increase in inflation pressures. The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and ETFs: Sector Flow Chg ($Bil) % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count All Equity -0.639 -0.01 7,395.830 12,330 Funds Domestic -0.506 -0.01 5,250.346 8,752 Equities Non-Domestic -0.133 -0.01 2,145.485 3,578 Equities All Taxable 0.798 0.03 2,808.493 6,102 Bond Funds All Money -2.189 -0.08 2,720.945 1,038 Market Funds All Municipal 0.452 0.10 439.285 1,455 Bond Funds (Reporting by James Thorne; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Leslie Adler)