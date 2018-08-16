Bonds News
UPDATE 1-Investors see opportunity in emerging market funds -Lipper

    NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $506 million
from U.S.-based domestic equity funds while showing an appetite
for emerging market equities during the week ended Wednesday,
according to Lipper data on Thursday.
    Emerging market equity funds based in the United States
brought in cash for the fourth straight week, adding $223
million.
    Despite widespread concern that a currency crisis in Turkey
might infect European banks and other emerging markets,
“investors weren’t pulling the trigger,” said Tom Roseen, head
of research services at Thomson Reuters Lipper.
    U.S.-based international equity funds saw demand slacken,
posting $410 million in withdrawals.
    Investors overall were keen on putting money back into play
amid the turmoil, withdrawing $2.2 billion from U.S.-based money
market funds. 
    U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted
$1.5 billion for the week, extending an inflow streak since
March, Lipper said.
    But investors in exchange-traded funds, who tend to trade
shorter-term market moves, withdrew $434 million from the
investment-grade category, the weakest demand since March.
    "These investors might be worried" about inflation, said
Roseen. U.S. consumer prices rose in July, pointing to a steady
increase in inflation pressures.
    The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week,
including mutual funds and ETFs:
 Sector         Flow Chg ($Bil)  % Assets  Assets ($Bil)  Count
 All Equity     -0.639           -0.01     7,395.830      12,330
 Funds                                                    
 Domestic       -0.506           -0.01     5,250.346      8,752
 Equities                                                 
 Non-Domestic   -0.133           -0.01     2,145.485      3,578
 Equities                                                 
 All Taxable    0.798            0.03      2,808.493      6,102
 Bond Funds                                               
 All Money      -2.189           -0.08     2,720.945      1,038
 Market Funds                                             
 All Municipal  0.452            0.10      439.285        1,455
 Bond Funds                                               
 
 (Reporting by James Thorne; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Leslie Adler)
