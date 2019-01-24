UPDATE 1-U.S.-based emerging market stock funds attract most cash since Jan 2018 -Lipper

(Adds details on investor positioning and challenges in emerging markets) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors emboldened by cautious monetary policy are adding stakes in emerging-market stocks at the fastest pace in about a year, Lipper data showed on Thursday. More than $2.6 billion flowed into U.S.-based stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in markets from China to Mexico and South Africa. That is the most cash into those funds since the last week of Jan 2018, according to the research service. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other U.S. monetary policy officials have made it clear in recent weeks that they are ready to stop raising interest rates and tightening lending conditions, a salve to investors in speculative assets. That caution on further U.S. rate hikes could leave lending conditions loose for indebted developing economies and cap gains in the dollar, which rises when policymakers hike rates and, consequently, increase returns for foreign investors. DoubleLine Capital LP chief executive Jeffrey Gundlach, for instance, said on a Jan. 8 webcast that he expected emerging markets to outperform the S&P 500 in the near future. Other investors have been rotating from U.S. stocks to international markets where equities can be bought for lower prices, relative to earnings, and China has been actively stimulating its economy. All that has helped overshadow more troubling factors, including uncertainty around U.S.-China trade talks and strife in Venezuela, where opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself interim president in the boldest challenge in years to socialist Nicolas Maduro. "It looks tempting to dip into EM risk," HSBC analyst Murat Ulgen said in a Jan. 16 note, referring to emerging markets. But the regions still face weakening growth, high leverage and a continuing withdrawal of global liquidity, he added. "We do not think the clouds of 2018 have cleared yet, so we caution against extrapolating the recent bullishness too much further." In other Lipper data for the week, real estate sector funds pulled in the most cash since August, precious metals commodities funds attracted a seventh straight week of cash and loan-participation funds faced a 10th consecutive week of withdrawals. About $1 billion moved from financial stocks and into technology sector funds as earnings season kicked off with mixed results from banks. The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and ETFs: Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($blns) ($blns) All Equity Funds 3.458 0.05 6,820.357 12,183 -Domestic Equities 0.947 0.02 4,839.089 8,656 -Non-Domestic Equities 2.511 0.13 1,981.267 3,527 All Taxable Bond Funds 0.627 0.02 2,749.643 5,992 All Money Market Funds 0.838 0.03 2,919.954 1,004 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.834 0.19 431.572 1,415 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Sandra Maler and Sonya Hepinstall)