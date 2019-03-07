UPDATE 1-U.S.-based equity funds post $6.97 bln of cash withdrawals in latest week

(Adds quotes from senior research analyst at Lipper) By Jennifer Ablan March 7 (Reuters) - Investors' appetite for risk-taking took a breather in the latest week, as U.S.-based equity funds posted $6.97 billion of cash withdrawals in the week ended Wednesday, according to data from Refinitiv's Lipper research service. Additionally, U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds - which move in sympathy with stocks - posted $1.9 billion of outflows during the same period, following five straight weeks of inflows, Lipper said. Investors moved money into higher-quality asset classes. U.S.-based money market funds attracted roughly $28 billion in the week ended Wednesday, their second consecutive week of inflows, according to Lipper. U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted $2 billion in the week ended Wednesday, their sixth consecutive week of inflows, Lipper added. Pat Keon, senior research analyst at Lipper, said taxable bond funds have bounced back in the first quarter with net inflows of $47 billion - after having their worst quarterly net outflows in their history in the fourth quarter of 2018, suffering net withdrawals of $135.4 billion. "Investment-grade corporate bond funds have been the biggest contributor to this turnaround with net inflows of $20 billion," Keon said. "The change in investor sentiment was initiated and driven by the Federal Reserve softening its stance on both interest rate increases and the reduction of its balance sheet." In early January, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated the Fed would be patient on its interest-rate policy and would need to see a reason to raise rates before doing so. "This contradicted the Fed’s forecast in December, which called for two rate hikes in 2019," Keon said. "The Fed also announced it would stop selling the bonds it has on its balance sheet relatively soon." Keon noted that in the December meeting Powell stated the balance sheet reduction program was on auto-pilot and the Fed was not reviewing it for any changes. "These bonds were acquired by the Fed as part of the quantitative easing program, following the global financial crisis in 2008," Keon said. The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and ETFs: Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds -6.966 -0.10 7,164.363 12,105 Domestic Equities -4.665 -0.09 5,083.385 8,584 Non-Domestic -2.301 -0.11 2,080.978 3,521 Equities All Taxable Bond -1.488 -0.05 2,814.164 5,971 Funds All Money Market 27.957 0.95 2,982.093 1,011 Funds All Municipal Bond 0.798 0.18 444.395 1,411 Funds (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Phil Berlowitz)