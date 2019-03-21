UPDATE 1-U.S.-based equity, taxable bond funds post second consecutive week of inflows

(Adds quote, table) By Jennifer Ablan March 21 (Reuters) - U.S.-based equity funds attracted over $3.6 billion in the week ended on Wednesday, their second straight week of inflows, according to data from Refinitiv's Lipper research service on Thursday, thanks to the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on interest rates and optimism about a U.S-China trade deal. Investors also piled into U.S.-based taxable bond funds. For a second consecutive week, they poured roughly $6.6 billion into the funds, with the bulk of the assets in higher-quality debt portfolios. U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted over $5.1 billion in the week, extending their weekly inflow streak since January, according to Lipper data. Investors' appetite for risk-taking came in the wake of the Fed and continued U.S.-China trade talks. Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper, said a pledge from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to keep in place strong stimulus measures, as well as a commitment to striking a trade deal, pushed the S&P 500 and NASDAQ to the strongest close in five months on Thursday. "This, along with investors applauding the Federal Open Market Committee’s decision to keep rates unchanged and confirming its cautious approach to future interest rate hikes, were all key factors in keeping weekly flows and returns positive," he said. The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and ETFs: Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds 3.601 0.05 7,287.937 12,106 Domestic Equities 3.595 0.07 5,171.880 8,583 Non-Domestic 0.006 0.00 2,116.058 3,523 Equities All Taxable Bond 6.576 0.23 2,846.215 5,961 Funds All Money Market -35.694 -1.23 2,863.326 1,011 Funds All Municipal Bond 1.425 0.32 449.072 1,412 Funds (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Susan Thomas and Dan Grebler)