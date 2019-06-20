Bonds News
UPDATE 2-U.S.-based investment-grade bond funds post inflows for 3rd straight week

Jennifer Ablan

    June 20 (Reuters) - U.S.-based investment-grade corporate
bond funds attracted over $3.65 billion of net new cash in the
week ended Wednesday, for a third consecutive week of inflows,
according to data released on Thursday by Refinitiv's Lipper.
    Overall, taxable bond funds had net inflows of greater than
$7 billion for a second straight week.
    "This was the group’s two largest weekly net inflows since
the first week of the year," said Pat Keon, senior research
analyst at Lipper. "Looking at the peer group breakouts, the net
inflows are almost across the board."
    Core Plus Bond Funds had the largest increases with more
than $1.2 billion of inflows, followed by short investment-grade
bond funds with more than $1.1 billion of inflows, and corporate
debt funds BBB-rated with more than $1.1 billion.
    Wall Street’s main indexes and corporate credit markets have
gained in recent weeks on expectations that the Federal Reserve
will cut interest rates and hopes of a revival of trade talks
between the United States and China at the Group of 20 meeting
next week in Japan. 
    On Thursday, the benchmark S&P 500 index, which has risen
about 7% so far in June, posted a record closing high. 
    "The Fed’s belief that the economy is weakening sparked a
bond rally this week," Keon said. "The yield on the 10-year
Treasury note dipped below 2.00% this week and this yield had
been as high as 2.5% just 6 weeks ago."
    For their part, U.S.-based equity funds posted cash
withdrawals of $3.68 billion for the week ended Wednesday,
following the previous week's inflows of $4.4 billion.
U.S.-based money-market funds also posted outflows for the week,
roughly $800 million of net cash withdrawals. That came after
eight consecutive week of inflows, according to Lipper data.
        
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds:
 Sector               Flow change    Pct of    Assets     Count
                      ($ blns)       Assets    ($ blns)   
 All Equity Funds     -3.683         -0.05     7,254.865  11,824
 Domestic Equities    1.143          0.02      5,185.058  8,420
 Non-Domestic         -4.826         -0.24     2,069.807  3,404
 Equities                                                 
 All Taxable Bond     7.204          0.25      2,938.753  5,839
 Funds                                                    
 All Money Market     -0.798         -0.03     3,039.256  996
 Funds                                                    
 All Municipal Bond   0.856          0.18      470.857    1,343
 Funds                                                    
 
