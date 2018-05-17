UPDATE 1-U.S. fund investors hike stock exposure by most since March -Lipper

(Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors returned to equity markets in force during the latest week, injecting $10.1 billion into stocks, the most cash since March, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The bullish mood lifted domestic stock funds in particular and comes as a respite for those investments. They have faced three straight months of withdrawals, threatened by the prospect of higher inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainty about global growth prospects. Domestic stock funds pulled in $9.1 billion, the most since March, while their international-focused counterparts pulled in about a tenth of that amount, according to the research service, whose data covers mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based in the United States for the seven days through May 16. Investors plowed $819 million into healthcare and biotech funds, according to Lipper, indicating greater confidence in the sector following U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to lower drug prices released last Friday. That marks the largest inflows for those funds since July 2017. Technology sector funds, holding many of the stocks that have led U.S. equities in their near-decade-long bull run, pulled in half a billion dollars in their third straight week of inflows, Lipper said. The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and ETFs: Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($blns) ($blns) All Equity Funds 10.084 0.14 7,296.570 12,290 Domestic Equities 9.109 0.18 5,008.483 8,761 Non-Domestic Equities 0.976 0.04 2,288.086 3,529 All Taxable Bond Funds 2.629 0.10 2,763.157 6,072 All Money Market Funds 13.616 0.51 2,691.745 1,042 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.207 0.05 404.104 1,454 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by Tom Brown)