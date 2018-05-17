FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018

UPDATE 1-U.S. fund investors hike stock exposure by most since March -Lipper

 (Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, table, byline)
    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors returned to
equity markets in force during the latest week, injecting $10.1
billion into stocks, the most cash since March, Lipper data
showed on Thursday.
    The bullish mood lifted domestic stock funds in particular
and comes as a respite for those investments. They have faced
three straight months of withdrawals, threatened by the prospect
of higher inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainty about
global growth prospects.
    Domestic stock funds pulled in $9.1 billion, the most since
March, while their international-focused counterparts pulled in
about a tenth of that amount, according to the research service,
whose data covers mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs)
based in the United States for the seven days through May 16.
    Investors plowed $819 million into healthcare and biotech
funds, according to Lipper, indicating greater confidence in the
sector following U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to lower
drug prices released last Friday. That marks the
largest inflows for those funds since July 2017.
    Technology sector funds, holding many of the stocks that
have led U.S. equities in their near-decade-long bull run,
pulled in half a billion dollars in their third straight week of
inflows, Lipper said.
    The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week,
including mutual funds and ETFs:
 Sector                    Flow Chg  % Assets  Assets     Count
                           ($blns)             ($blns)    
 All Equity Funds          10.084    0.14      7,296.570  12,290
 Domestic Equities         9.109     0.18      5,008.483  8,761
 Non-Domestic Equities     0.976     0.04      2,288.086  3,529
 All Taxable Bond Funds    2.629     0.10      2,763.157  6,072
 All Money Market Funds    13.616    0.51      2,691.745  1,042
 All Municipal Bond Funds  0.207     0.05      404.104    1,454
 
 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt
Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf
Editing by Tom Brown)
