UPDATE 1-U.S. investment-grade corporate bond funds enjoy 7th week of inflows -Lipper

(Adds quote from senior research analyst, table) By Jennifer Ablan March 14 (Reuters) - U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds pulled in more than $3.29 billion in their seventh straight week of inflows, Lipper research service said on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve is expected to affirm its patience in considering interest rate hikes. Other credit market sectors also enjoyed inflows in the week ended March 13, according to the Refinitiv unit. U.S.-based municipal debt funds attracted more than $1.2 billion, for a 10th consecutive week of inflows. Taxable bond mutual funds brought in over $585 million for their ninth straight week of net new money. "Money started to flow into (the corporate bond) asset class when the Federal Reserve took their foot off the gas at the start of the year in regards to their interest rate hike and balance sheet reduction policies," said Pat Keon, senior research analyst at Lipper. The Federal Open Market Committee meeting on March 19-20 is fueling demand for corporate bonds, he added. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Fed's policy-setting committee are expected to reiterate that they are in no hurry to adjust interest rates as growth slows and inflation stays muted. U.S. equity mutual funds suffered net outflows of $3.4 billion, Lipper said, noting this week marked the category's fourth straight week of cash withdrawals. However, U.S. equity mutual funds are still up for the year at $5 billion. "That is a significant rebound from the $102 billion in net outflows during the fourth quarter 2018," Keon said. Money market funds had net outflows of $2.2 billion, but "these results were somewhat muted when compared to the usual volatility we see from this group," Keon added. The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and ETFs: Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count ($ blns) Assets ($ blns) All Equity Funds 0.891 0.01 7,238.087 12,108 Domestic Equities 1.994 0.04 5,152.584 8,585 Non-Domestic Equities -1.104 -0.05 2,085.503 3,523 All Taxable Bond Funds 2.623 0.09 2,828.980 5,968 All Money Market Funds -2.210 -0.08 2,886.622 1,008 All Municipal Bond 1.646 0.37 446.918 1,410 Funds (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Richard Chang)