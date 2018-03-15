FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 10:43 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-based stock funds attract $20.4 bln in 'Goldilocks' week -Lipper

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comments, financial details)
    By Trevor Hunnicutt
    NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. investors' appetite for
risk-taking renewed in the week ending Wednesday, with
U.S.-based stock funds attracting $20.4 billion, the largest
inflows since late January, according to Lipper data on
Thursday.
    U.S.-based taxable bond funds also had their largest inflows
since late January, attracting $3.2 billion over the weekly
period, the research service's data showed.
    But it was technology and financial-banking stocks that
stole the spotlight this week. 
    U.S.-based technology sector stock funds attracted $2
billion over the weekly period, the largest inflows since the
year 2000's tech mania. U.S.-based financial-banking sector
stock funds posted their fourth consecutive week of inflows,
Lipper said. 
    "It was a 'Goldilocks' kind of week for investors," said Tom
Roseen, head of research services at Thomson Reuters Lipper.
"Investors are feeling good because of the fantastic jobs report
with inflation readings showing signs that things are not too
out-of-control. Investors are not concerned about the Federal
Reserve rate hikes, so long as the Fed moves in a slow and
steady fashion."
    Financial-banking sector stock funds posted inflows of $692
million, as enthusiasm over the possibility of a changing
financial regulatory framework might take hold. The Senate this
week is working to complete consideration of changes to the
Dodd-Frank Financial Regulatory Reform Bill that could give some
regulatory relief to small and mid-sized banks.
    "The steady rise in rates helps financials but also the
Dodd-Frank news is beneficial too," Roseen said.
    U.S.-based corporate investment-grade bond funds attracted
$2.3 billion over the weekly period, the largest inflows in 5
weeks, Lipper said. 
    U.S.-based domestic-fund stock funds attracted $17.5 billion
over the weekly period, the largest inflows since the week ended
Jan. 24, Lipper said. U.S.-based non-domestic-focused stock
funds attracted $3 billion over the weekly period, extending an
unbroken streak of inflows for 2018, Lipper said.
    The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week,
including mutual funds and ETFs:
 Sector               Flow Chg      %        Assets       Count
                      ($Bil)        Assets   ($Bil)       
 All Equity Funds     20.409        0.29     7,020.636    12,186
 Domestic Equities    17.455        0.37     4,776.909    8,673
 Non-Domestic         2.954         0.13     2,243.727    3,513
 Equities                                                 
 All Taxable Bond     3.188         0.12     2,647.697    6,069
 Funds                                                    
 All Money Market     -24.227       -0.89    2,689.297    1,039
 Funds                                                    
 All Municipal Bond   0.339         0.08     401.639      1,47
 Funds                                                    
 
    

 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt
Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Matthew Lewis)
