UPDATE 1-U.S. fund investors slash $13.5 bln of stock holdings in latest week -Lipper

(Adds quotes, table) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds posted $13.5 billion of withdrawals in the week ended Wednesday, Lipper said on Thursday, as investors booked profits following the S&P 500 index's best monthly performance since October 2015. The net outflow can be attributed to equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as equity mutual funds took in net new money for the 4th straight week, with three individual ETFs accounting for the overwhelming majority, noted Pat Keon, senior research analyst at Refinitiv's Lipper research service. Keon said the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF posted outflows of $7.3 billion; the Invesco QQQ Trust 1 posted outflows of $2.1 billion; and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF posted outflows of $1.8 billion. Investors in exchange-traded funds are thought to represent the institutional investor, including hedge funds. Mutual funds are thought to represent retail investors. “We’re not off to the races. The Federal Reserve’s policy posture is broadly supportive of markets, but we have other issues that need to be resolved and haven’t been resolved," said Mike Ryan, Chief Investment Officer Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. "Global growth is decelerating ... We have to acknowledge that mid-2018 was probably one of the high-water marks for growth." Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that economic growth remained "solid" and that the Fed expected growth to continue. But in a sharp reversal of the Fed's stance just six weeks ago, Powell said the Fed had "the luxury of patience" in deciding whether to raise rates again. Investors have been flocking to safe-haven bonds. In the latest week, U.S.-based taxable bond funds attracted $1.6 billion, the group's fourth straight week of inflows, Lipper said. U.S.-based commodities precious metals funds attracted $794 million over the weekly period, the largest inflows in five weeks, Lipper said. Investors have also been gravitating toward non-domestic equities with attractive valuations relative to the United States as well as the weaker U.S. dollar. U.S.-based non-domestic equities funds attracted more than $988 million in the latest week ended Wednesday, the sector's fourth consecutive weekly inflow, Lipper data show. The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and ETFs: Sector Flows Pct of Assets Count Change Assets ($ blns) ($ blns) All Equity Funds -13.554 -0.20 6,940.668 12,148 Domestic Equities -14.543 -0.30 4,918.714 8,629 Non-Domestic Equities 0.988 0.05 2,021.954 3,519 All Taxable Bond Funds 1.568 0.06 2,756.187 5,983 All Money Market Funds -12.812 -0.44 2,907.892 1,004 All Municipal Bond Funds 1.064 0.25 423.299 1,405 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York Editing by Jennifer Ablan and James Dalgleish)