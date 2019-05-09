UPDATE 2-U.S.-based equity funds post $12.7 bln of cash withdrawals -Lipper

(Adds flow data for investment-grade and money market funds, table) By Jennifer Ablan May 9 (Reuters) - The lingering U.S.-China trade war deterred investors from stock markets as U.S.-based equity funds posted over $12.7 billion of cash withdrawals in the week ended May 8, their third consecutive week of outflows, according to Refinitiv's Lipper research service data on Thursday. U.S.-based domestic equity funds, or funds based in the United States which invest at least 75 percent of their assets in domestic securities, posted more than $12.8 billion of outflows, according to Lipper data, also their third straight week of net cash withdrawals. The risk-off mood spilled over to the lower-quality spectrum of the U.S. credit markets with U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds posting $212 million of outflows in the week ended Wednesday, Lipper said. "Equity funds with $12.7 billion of cash withdrawals suffered their worst flows week since Jan. 30, 2019, with minus$13.6 billion in outflows," said Pat Keon, senior research analyst at Lipper. "It was the third straight weekly net outflow for equity funds, so they have been trending down. This result was more in line with the week’s market losses - the Dow, S&P 500, and NASDAQ were all down over 1% for the fund flows trading - than past week’s," Keon said. Of note, the lion’s share of the net outflows came from just two exchange-traded funds (ETFs), he said, noting the SPDR S&P 500 ETF and Invesco QQQ Trust, Keon said. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF posted $7.3 billion of cash withdrawals and Invesco QQQ Trust posted $2.5 billion of outflows, Keon said. The net inflows into fixed-income funds - taxable bond funds with over $1.8 billion and municipal-debt funds with $1.5 billion - "can possibly be seen as a combination of the continuation of long-term trends as well as a safe haven play to get away from the volatility of equities," Keon said. U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted more than $3.3 billion in the week ended Wednesday, extending their weekly inflow streak since late January, Lipper said. Core Plus Bond Funds and Ultra Short Obligation Funds carried the day for taxable bond funds, with inflows of more than $1 billion and over $621 million, respectively. It was the 16th net inflow in 17 weeks for both of these peer groups, Keon noted. For their part, U.S.-based money market funds attracted about $22 billion of inflows in the week ended May 8, their third consecutive week of net new cash, Lipper said. "The net inflows into money markets could be investors parking assets until the trade tension between the U.S. and China and the volatility in the markets settles down," Keon said. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds: Sector Flow % Assets ($Bil) Count Chg Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds -12.705 -0.17 7,194.726 11,794 Domestic Equities -12.806 -0.25 5,128.258 8,380 Non-Domestic Equities 0.101 0.00 2,066.468 3,414 All Taxable Bond Funds 1.830 0.06 2,865.493 5,821 All Money Market Funds 21.985 0.75 2,960.355 1,004 All Municipal Bond 1.502 0.33 460.801 1,336 Funds (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio and Susan Thomas)