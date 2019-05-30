Bonds News
UPDATE 2-U.S.-based equity funds post $22 bln outflows amid trade tensions

    May 30 (Reuters) - Investors rattled by U.S.-China trade
tensions pulled roughly $22 billion from U.S.-based equity funds
in the week ended May 29, according to data released by
Refinitiv's Lipper research service on Thursday.
    U.S.-based investment-grade bond funds, which move in
sympathy with equities, posted more than $5 billion of outflows
in the week ended Wednesday, the largest weekly outflow since
December 2015, according to Lipper.
    At the lower end of the quality spectrum, U.S.-based
high-yield junk bond funds posted $1.27 billion of cash
withdrawals in the week ended Wednesday, Lipper added. 
    Investors sought shelter in their favorite safe havens in
the latest week. 
    U.S.-based money-market funds attracted more than $17.5
billion in the week ended Wednesday, their sixth straight week
of inflows, according to Lipper. 
    U.S.-based government-Treasury funds attracted over $1.4
billion in the week ended Wednesday, their third consecutive
week of inflows, Lipper figures show.
    Overall, U.S.-based taxable bond funds posted $5.1 billion
of outflows in the week ended Wednesday, according to Lipper.
    "Outflows for both equities and bonds were influenced by two
significant liquidations during the week," said Tom Roseen, head
of research services at Lipper. 
    He said the Fidelity Total Market Index Fund, class F,
accounted for $17.1 billion of the net equity outflows for the
week, while Fidelity U.S. Bond Index Fund, class F, accounted
for $6.5 billion of the fixed income net redemptions. 
    "So if one removes those from the picture, it was a fairly
tame week, with the risk-off trade really being the net flows
into money market funds," Roseen said. 
    "That said, we did see authorized participants being net
redeemers of equity ETFs to the tune of $3.2 billion, which is
their third weekly redemption in four, while being net
purchasers of fixed income ETFs for the third consecutive week,
this week injecting $1.1 billion."
    The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds:
 Sector             Flow Chg     % Assets  Assets ($Bil)  Count
                    ($Bil)                                
 All Equity Funds   -21.976      -0.31     6,927.932      11,738
 Domestic Equities  -20.933      -0.41     4,940.166      8,366
 Non-Domestic       -1.043       -0.05     1,987.767      3,372
 Equities                                                 
 All Taxable Bond   -5.105       -0.18     2,869.299      5,816
 Funds                                                    
 All Money Market   17.525       0.58      3,019.126      1,001
 Funds                                                    
 All Municipal      0.919        0.20      466.786        1,332
 Bond Funds                                               
 
 (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan
Editing by Tom Brown)
