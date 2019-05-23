UPDATE 2-U.S.-based investment-grade bond funds end weekly inflows streak -Lipper

(Adds inflow figures for money market and government funds, table) By Jennifer Ablan May 23 (Reuters) - U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds posted their first weekly outflow since mid-January as the United States and China continued to clash over trade, souring sentiment across financial markets. According to Refinitiv's Lipper research service data on Thursday, U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds posted outflows of $756 million in the week ended Wednesday. "The outflows from investment-grade corporate bond funds did surprise me but almost all of these outflows came from one peer group, corporate-debt funds BBB-rated," Pat Keon, senior research analyst at Lipper said. Keon said within the BBB-rated group - which generally contains funds with maturities greater than 10 years - iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounted for the majority of the net outflows. For the short to intermediate-term peer groups, Lipper's Keon continues to see net inflows in the latest week, which means the overall results were "more of an aberration and not a reversal of the long-term trend." For U.S. equity funds, all of the net inflows came from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as they were up plus-$5 billion while mutual funds lost $2.3 billion, Keon noted. Two large-cap ETF products were responsible for $3 billion alone - the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which attracted more than $2.1 billion, and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, which attracted over $892 million, Keon said. Investors sought shelter in safer money market and government-Treasury funds. U.S.-based money-market funds attracted $28.4 billion in the week ended Wednesday, their fifth consecutive week of inflows, according to Lipper data. "I believe the net inflows into money markets again represents the uncertainty in markets due to the U.S.-China trade war," Keon said. U.S.-based government-Treasury funds attracted $400 million in the latest week, their second straight week of inflows. The United States and China had a heated exchange on Thursday, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accusing Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd of lying about its ties to the government and Beijing saying Washington must end its “wrong actions” if it wanted trade talks to continue. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds: Sector Flow % of Assets Count Change Assets ($ blns) ($ blns) All Equity Funds 2.705 0.04 7,088.747 11,762 Domestic Equities 4.129 0.08 5,068.316 8,372 Non-Domestic Equities -1.424 -0.07 2,020.431 3,390 All Taxable Bond -0.236 -0.01 2,871.647 5,843 Funds All Money Market 28.367 0.95 3,003.416 1,003 Funds All Municipal Bond 1.502 0.32 464.716 1,337 Funds (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Tom Brown and Lisa Shumaker)