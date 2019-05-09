U.S.-based domestic equity funds post $12 bln of cash withdrawals -Lipper

May 9 (Reuters) - The lingering U.S.-China trade war deterred investors from stock markets as U.S.-based domestic equity funds posted over $12 billion of cash withdrawals in the week ended May 8, their third consecutive week of outflows, according to Lipper data on Thursday.

The risk-off mood spilled over to the lower-quality spectrum of the U.S. credit markets with U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds posting $212 million of outflows in the week ended Wednesday, Lipper said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan)