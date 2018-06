NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based equity funds pulled $20 billion of cash in the week ended June 27, the largest outflows since February, according to Lipper data on Thursday, as concern over global trade tensions lingered.

U.S.-based high-yield bonds posted $1.1 billion of cash withdrawals in the week ended June 27, the group’s second consecutive week of outflows, Lipper said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)