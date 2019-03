March 7 (Reuters) - Investors’ appetite for risk-taking took a breather in the latest week, as U.S.-based equity funds posted $6.97 billion of cash withdrawals in week ended Wednesday, according to data from Refinitiv’s Lipper research service.

Additionally, U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds posted $1.9 billion of outflows during the same period, following five straight weeks of inflows, Lipper said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)