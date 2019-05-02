U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds see 14th week of inflows

May 2 (Reuters) - Investors gravitated toward the higher-quality spectrum of the credit markets this week, as U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted about $374.5 million in net cash, their 14th consecutive week of inflows.

According to Refinitiv’s Lipper research data on Thursday, investors sent roughly $16 billion in net cash to U.S. money-market funds for the week ended Wednesday, following their previous week’s inflows of $4.26 billion. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan Editing by James Dalgleish)