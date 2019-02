Feb 21 (Reuters) - Investors pulled money from U.S.-based leveraged loan funds in the latest week ended Wednesday, extending their weekly cash withdrawals since November, according to Refinitiv’s Lipper research service on Thursday.

For the week ended Wednesday, U.S. leveraged loans posted more than $714 million in outflows, with a four-week moving average of over negative $716 million, Lipper said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan Editing by Tom Brown)