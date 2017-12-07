FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock ETFs attract $14.6 bln of inflows, largest since June -Lipper
Sections
Featured
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
Exclusive
Reuters Taser investigation
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Commentary
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
Life Lessons
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2017 / 11:08 PM / in an hour

U.S.-based stock ETFs attract $14.6 bln of inflows, largest since June -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock ETFs attracted $14.6 billion of inflows in the week ended Wednesday, their 10th consecutive week of inflows and the largest since June, illustrating investors’ appetite for low-cost exposure to record-high stock markets.

Risk appetite was also reflected in high-quality bonds. U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted $622 million of inflows in the week ended Wednesday, their 12th straight week of inflows, according to Lipper data. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.