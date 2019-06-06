U.S.-based Treasury bond funds attract fourth straight week of inflows -Lipper

June 6 (Reuters) - Investors’ aversion to risk-taking intensified in the latest week, stemming from trade tensions between the U.S. and China as well as Mexico, with U.S.-based domestic equities funds posting $10 billion of cash withdrawals, according to Refinitiv’s Lipper research service on Thursday.

Investors sought shelter in money market and Treasury funds. U.S.-based government-Treasury bond funds attracted more than $6.77 billion of inflows in the week ended Wednesday, their fourth straight week of inflows, Lipper said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan Editing by Susan Thomas)