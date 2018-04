NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S.-based equity funds attracted $3.5 billion of net cash for the week ended April 25, their third consecutive week of inflows, Lipper data showed on Thursday, boosted by solid earnings results and solid economic news, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds attracted $921 million for the week ended April 25, their seventh straight week of inflows, according to Lipper data. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)