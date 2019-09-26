Bonds News
September 26, 2019

U.S. equity funds see largest weekly outflow since early Aug

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds saw $12.6 billion in outflows in the last week, while bond and money market funds attracted money, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The outflow from U.S.-based stock funds in the week through Wednesday was the largest since the week ended Aug 7, the data from Lipper showed.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds over the most recent weekly period attracted $427 million, the seventh straight week of inflow.

U.S.-based money market funds drew in $37.8 billion, also most since the week ended Aug 7, according to Lipper, a unit of Refinitiv. (Reporting by Alden Bentley)

