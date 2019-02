NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors flooded high-yield “junk” bonds with the most cash since July 2016, Lipper data showed on Thursday, looking to juice returns as interest rates have eased.

Nearly $3.9 billion of cash rolled in to U.S.-based corporate high-yield bond funds during the seven days ended Feb. 6, the research service said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Susan Thomas)