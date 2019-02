NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors added another $18.7 billion to money market funds during the latest week, likely putting the low-risk funds on track for a third straight quarter of positive demand, Lipper data showed.

Money market funds based in the United States have taken in nearly $29 billion so far in 2019 after pulling in nearly $209 billion during the last half of 2018, the research service said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Phil Berlowitz)