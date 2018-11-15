U.S. fund investors continue to shun bonds -Lipper

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S.-based taxable-bond funds failed to maintain sales momentum, recording $1.2 billion in withdrawals during the week ended Nov 14, according to Lipper data on Thursday.

The funds have struggled as investors start to see losses from rising rates, and investors pulled $53 billion in October, the largest withdrawals on records dating to 1992, according to Lipper. Municipal bond funds also recorded $131 million in withdrawals during the latest week. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Leslie Adler)