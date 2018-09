NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors rotated from international to domestic stocks for a third straight week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Investors pulled $2.2 billion from non-domestic equity funds and added $1.6 billion to their counterparts that buy shares in the United States, according to the data, which covers mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the week through Sept 26. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)